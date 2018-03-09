Watch: ‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Dances Her Dress off in Wild Wardrobe Malfunction

Real Housewives of New York cast member Sonja Morgan accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction after dancing her dress off on stage.

While attending the cabaret revue put on by fellow Real Housewife LuAnn De Lessup, Morgan took the stage to dance around wildly with her friends and cameras rolled.

At one point in the clip, Morgan leans forward and her dress comes undone, causing the 54-year-old to show off a little more than she meant to.

Laughing about the whole thing, The Daily Mail reports that she bounced back and quickly covered herself up.

Many people cheered Morgan on, with the woman who shot the video saying, “This was the best night of my entire life, including the birth of my child. I’m not kidding.”

While Morgan is getting a lot of love now, it hasn’t always been that way. Back in 2017, her fellow Real Housewife Dorinda Medley spoke candidly about the feud between the two of them.

When Vulture asked Medley about her and Morgan “really going through it,” Medley replied, “We are. It was a summer of complete no communication. I tried to invite her up this summer but she didn’t respond, then there was this back and forth with the press. Things coming out in the press, making fun of me of setting up Luann with Tom, and I don’t mix synthetics and silks.”

“I didn’t see her again until that dinner that you’re about to see. The whole summer I was like, ‘You go low, I go high.’ Because I don’t go to the press. When I’m off, I’m off. If you have a problem, you pick up the phone and call them,” she added.

“It just hit that boiling point when I saw her in October. You’ll see. We work through it. We have some twists and turns. We’re speaking today, I’ll say that much. We’re building it back up. Here is the thing that’s amazing: We have so much in common,” Medley continued.

Finally, she explained that they both “have very similar backgrounds,” and added, “We’re both empty nesters and we’re in a transition phase in our lives and we didn’t think we were going to be where we are now. She thought she’d be with Mr. Morgan and I thought I’d be happily married to Richard forever. That is the sad part. Our relationship went all wrong really quickly and it was hard to figure out why.”