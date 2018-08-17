Ramona Singer Calls Bethenny Frankel Reuniting With Jill Zarin at Husband’s Funeral ‘Opportunistic’

Ramona Singer is calling her fellow Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel out for making up with former friend and co-star Jill Zarin following the death of her husband Bobby.

Frankel and Jill hadn’t spoken in years after a massive falling out between the former BFFs, but when Jill announced in January that her husband had passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer, Frankel jumped on a plane to be there for her at his memorial service and extend a gesture of friendship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But in a sneak peek of the upcoming RHONY Season 10 reunion, Singer is letting it be known she didn’t think the olive branch was wholly selfless.

“It was a big surprise,” Frankel told host Andy Cohen of meeting up with Jill again at the memorial service, shown in part on this season of the Bravo series. “I was in Aspen, it was Martin Luther King weekend and I thought I did really love Bobby, I did have a relationship with him and I was definitely conflicted. Once I knew it, what was I going to do, sit in Aspen? Like I knew that the funeral was happening and so I said, ‘You know what, I will never regret going, but I will possibly regret not going.’”

Singer, however, was caught on camera calling Frankel “opportunistic” quietly to Dorinda Medley in regards to Frankel’s funeral attendance.

“What I thought was really bizarre, I’m just jumping right in now, is that you told the production crew you wanted to film it. We all went without really wanting to film it and we didn’t even know you were filming it,” she said.

At this point, Cohen did defend Frankel, saying, “Actually, we were invited by Jill. We wanted to cover the funeral.”

Singer continued to slam Frankel’s intentions, however, saying, “Actually, I said to Bethenny, ‘Speak to Jill first’ because I was there, and she spoke to her and then when the cameras were there, she jumped out of the car to be on camera.”

But Cohen had her back once again, saying, “Good, and I’m glad she did because I wanted to see that.”

After the service, Frankel and Jill met again off-camera, with the Skinnygirl mogul even introducing her former best friend to her 8-year-old daughter Bryn for the first time. Since then, the two have been texting, and possibly keeping the air open for a full reconciliation.

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City season reunion airs Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Gotham / Contributor, Getty