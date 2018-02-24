‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Admits She’s ‘Not Proud Of’ Her Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is turning to song to address her recent legal troubles.

The Real Housewives of New York star was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida on Christmas Eve and allegedly attacked a police officer.

“Obviously it was a really bad night for me and something I am not proud of,” de Lesseps told The New York Times while reflecting on the incident.

Next week, the reality star makes her debut in cabaret show #CountessAndFriends, which is centered around her life — including the infamous arrest.

“I can’t avoid the whole story of what happened to me in Palm Beach,” shared de Lesseps, who has since quit smoking. “I’m trying to keep it light while also taking it seriously,” she said about the show, debuting Feb. 27 at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

“Craaaazy for thinking I could get out of those handcuffs,” she said.

De Lesseps was found trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, according to a police reports. PEOPLE reports the pair had entered the wrong room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach and refused to leave.

Police later said Lesseps slammed a door and kicked at least one officer.

“Officer O’Leary then attempted to detain De Lesseps and remove her from the bathroom, at which time De Lesseps shoved Officer O’Leary with an open palm to the chest, then slammed the door on Officer O’Leary’s face, striking him in the forehead. While De Lesseps was being placed in handcuffs she resisted by pushing and pulling away from Officer O’Leary and I,” the police report stated.

The reality star was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery of an officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and a hearing is set for April.

After her arrest, de Lesseps — who had gotten married to ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in Palm Beach on last New Year’s Eve before their divorce seven months later — released a statement saying, “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions. I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

She also checked herself into a rehab facility.

“The important thing is to not take yourself so damn seriously,” de Lesseps told The New York Times. “I always think, ‘I can survive this if I keep on moving.’”