Luann de Lesseps Claims She May Have Been Drugged Before Arrest

Luann de Lesseps is not sure what happened the night she was arrested.

The Real Housewives of New Work City cast member recently spoke out about her suspicions she might have been drugged before her encounter with police, which led to her arrest in Palm Beach, Florida for intoxication and battery.

“I had rosé at lunch, with my girlfriend, we split a bottle of Whispering Angel, which is normal,” de Lesseps opened up during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Wednesday. “And then there were some people there that were fans, so they send me more rosé. So I drank more than I usually would.”

According to Us Weekly, the Bravo personality added that her and a friend stopped for “not one martini, but two” before heading back to the Colony Hotel, where she was staying in Palm Beach.

“So, by the time I get to the Colony, I was pretty sloshed and then I don’t know,” she explained. “I almost think that somebody slipped me something, because I don’t remember a thing after that.”

de Lesseps was arrested for having a drunk encounter with the police on Dec. 23, 2017. She reportedly threatened the arresting officers as she was put in handcuffs.

The 52-year-old was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant. Authorities were called after she was discovered trespassing in a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the reality star admitted that she was “drinking more” on the day she was arrested because being in Palm Beach reminded her of her wedding to Tom D’Agostino, whom she recently divorced.

Shortly after her release, de Lesseps tweeted, “I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in palm Beach since my wedding (one year before to D’Agostino) and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Later, de Lesseps rejected a plea deal over the arrest and spent time in a recovery center. Since then the reality personality has been showcasing her fit body and moving on from the incident, although she was seen smoking marijuana at the end of April in New York.

The arrest will reportedly be addressed during the current 10th season of Real Housewives of New York, airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.