‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Slams D’Andra Simmons’ Infidelity Claims

Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken is shooting down former friend D’Andra Simmons’ allegations that her fiancé, Rich Emberlin, is cheating on her.

In Wednesday’s episode of the Bravo series, Simmons confronted her co-star about her delayed wedding date, alluding to infidelity issues on Emberlin’s part. Thursday, Locken addressed the confrontation in an interview with Us Weekly.

“While I am saddened that a cast member has gone below the belt and has falsely accused my fiancé of infidelity, the reality is that Rich and I are busy planning a wedding, working on all of the details, and beyond excited about our life-long love affair,” Locken said.

Later, she joked about her husband-to-be’s eye patch being conspicuous if he did want to cheat, saying, “After last night’s episode, we laid in bed and laughed until we fell asleep. And by the way — how could a pirate get away with cheating? Don’t you think he’s the only pirate in Dallas?”

Simmons, however, played off Locken’s denial, telling the publication, “The truth always comes out in the end.”

In Wednesday’s episode, the two longtime friends continued to clash after a tough season thus far, with Simmons saying of Locken’s relationship, “I’m asking her because I’m giving her the opportunity to tell me the truth. Anyone whose best friend is getting married and all the sudden they’re backpedaling, that’s the first thing you say: ‘Is there another woman?”

Simmons also accused Locken of “leading separate lives” from her groom, saying in her confessional, “The person before my husband, we kept time telling the tale that we’re gonna get married and all that stuff, but we led separate lives. I knew he cheated on me but I let it happen. I don’t know if that’s what’s happening with LeeAnne and Rich, but I’m a little suspicious.”

Locken danced around the infidelity allegations at the time, but denied head-on the “separate lives” comment.

“It is not true. He’s at home while I’m out … because I let him stay home,” she told Simmons. “He has a choice, I don’t drag him everywhere. We’re not leading separate lives. He’s not having some life over here and I’m having some life over there; that’s ridiculous. I don’t make Rich do anything he doesn’t want to do, and he doesn’t make me do anything I don’t want to do. We just respect each other that way.”

In private, however, it was clear Locken was upset about what she had heard. “She knows there’s no other couple on this planet that is more rock solid than we are,” she fumed. “And for her to sit there and even say this — this accusatory, inflammatory comment — I’m pissed.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

