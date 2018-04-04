‘RHOC’ Cast Member Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Hospitalized for Lupus Complications

Fans of the Real Housewives of Orange County are sending their thoughts and prayers to Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter, Briana Culberson, as she prepares to underdo a medical procedure due to complications from lupus.

Briana’s husband, Ryan Culberson, shared the news with his Instagram followers just five days before her 31st birthday.

“Please keep my wife in your thoughts and prayers! Her lupus is causing inflammation around her heart and is causing it to go in and out of irregular heart rhythms now requiring her to have a cardiac ablation,” he wrote alongside a picture of Briana laying in a hospital bed.

He added the hashtags, “#lupus #lupussucks #lupusawareness #f—lupus.”

Followers quickly sent support to the family.

“Thinking of Briana…as well as you and the boys!” one person wrote in reference to their sons Owen, 3, and Troy, 5. “She’s a strong woman, she’ll pull through.”

Another added: “God bless her for working, taking care of y’all, and being strong through this journey. I admire her strength. You are an amazing person, husband, and father. I hope she will be OK.”

Others sent stories of their own battle with lupus.

“Good luck to her and a speedy recovery!” one person said. “I have the same issues from my lupus and I know that procedure has a really high success rate!!”

Another added: “I will keep you all in my prayers, because it is very scary. I have experienced tachycardia and recently had an ablation. My doctor was wonderful —- and I feel so much better.”

The 56-year-old Bravo personality has been open about her daughter’s lupus diagnosis, including when Briana almost died during a 2016 surgery in Oklahoma.

“It almost killed my daughter,” Gunvalson said during a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood. “[The scalpel was infected] with feces from a previous surgery that day they put inside her body. So, not good, she almost lost her leg. I mean, she almost died and all this stuff.”

Luckily, Culberson bounced back with the help of Los Angeles’ City of Hope and three weeks of IV antibiotics. “[They] got all of it out of her body,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star said.

“She’s home. She lives seven minutes away from me,” she added. “Family is good. We have a normal family now. Everyone gets along.”

