‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Marks Acting Return in Upcoming ‘Halloween Kills’

Kyle Richards is making her acting return, reprising an iconic role from her childhood. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will reportedly step back into acting in the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills, also starring her former Halloween co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

According to HalloweenMovies.com, Richards will reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace from John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween film. The outlet reports the new movie will be coming to theaters October 16th, 2020.

Curtis will reprise her role of Laurie Strode in the new film, which was written by David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Green will also direct the upcoming film, along with the already planned sequel, Halloween Ends, set to premiere in 2021.

Bloody Disgusting writes that original Halloween character Tommy Doyle is also set to return for the new movie, this time played by Anthony Michael Hall.

Richards did not respond to the reports of her rumored acting return on social media as of publishing time. The IMDb synopsis for the film keeps plot details vague reading: “The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues, in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween franchise.”

The reality star has spoken about wanting to return to the horror franchise in the past.

“I really wanted to be so badly,” Richards told Us Weekly in 2018. “And I’ve never done this in my life. I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something.”

Seems the sequel is the perfect time to bring Richards’ character back to the fold.

Curtis also made an appearance on an early episode of the RHOBH attending an event held by Richards in which they both bonded about their experiences on the set of the classic horror film.

Richards will also be facing some change in her friend group this year on the Bravo show as Season 10 is set to welcome new cast members Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Beauvais marks the show’s first black housewife and is also known for her acting credits, including roles on NYPD Blue, The Jamie Foxx Show and the upcoming Coming to America sequel with Eddie Murphy.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is currently in production. Bravo has not announced an official premiere date for the upcoming season.