‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Giradi Slapped With $15 Million Lawsuit Over Unpaid Loans

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika Jayne and her husband Thomas Girardi may not be living so lavish anymore after Girardi was slapped with a $15 million dollar lawsuit.

According to The Blast, the attorney is being sued by Eisner PC, Law Finance Group who claim to have given Girardi $15 million dollars towards funding his business, Girardi Keese, but according to court documents, he allegedly did not pay back the loans. Girardi also allegedly didn’t complete a repayment plan that both parties agreed to make happen in Aug. 2018. According to the media outlet, it was reported that the well-known litigation attorney was supposed to make monthly payments by the end of October, in addition to a $1 million payment and a $5 million by Jan. 1.

The 79-year-old received the lump of cash in 2015, and in the minds of Law Finance Group, it was “used to maintain Mr. Girardi’s lavish lifestyle and keep his prominent law firm financially afloat.”

Jayne’s husband initially agreed to use their home in Pasadena — which is featured on RHOBH — as collateral, along with the proceeds from his law firm and legal fees.

All of that was “hollow promises” according to Law Finance Group who are suing for the full amount of $15,151,989 plus other damages.

Jayne and Girardi have been married since 1999 and recently opened up in her memoir Pretty Mess about her attraction towards him.

“What really attracted me to him was the way that he interacts with people. This man treats everyone with respect. Everybody loved Tom,” the 46-year-old said.

The two met after her first marriage ended when the mom moved to Los Angeles with her son and ex. She met Girardi while working at a restaurant, and after a years time, finally decided to share her number with him.

“Everything kind of fell into place, and we gelled immediately … When someone is positive, successful, loving, inspirational — I gotta tell you right now, that s— is seductive,” she wrote.

“That is more enticing to me than six-pack abs and a chiseled jawline,” she continued.

Although many would think a man of his worth would make someone sign a prenup, that wasn’t the case for these two lovebirds.

“It never came up. Let’s be serious, Mr. Girardi knows the law so well that a prenup is not going to do s—. As a lawyer will tell you, there is always a way around a prenup, even if you think it is ironclad,” the reality star admitted.

Jayne rose to fame herself after becoming friends with Yolanda Hadid — who was the one who suggest she join RHOBH — even though she nor her husband had ever watched the show prior to, but landed the job immediately.