Lisa Vanderpump Turns on Dorit Kemsley in ‘RHOBH’ Diva Fashion

The claws are out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as Lisa Vanderpump finally turns on former friend Dorit Kemsley.

Vanderpump had been staying by Kemsley’s side, even as she talked behind her back, due to her relationship with the newer Housewife’s husband PK.

But after reconciling with bestie Kyle Richards last week, Vanderpump seems to have turned her back on Kemsley.

When the bathing suit designer attempts to reach out to her friend, Vanderpump shuts her down, pushing away her hugs and attempts to be friendly.

“To me a good friend is someone who doesn’t talk s— about you the moment you leave,” Vanderpump says in a confessional.

“Dorit better get in Lisa’s good graces or she’s going to make you an offer you cant refuse,” Teddi Mellencamp agrees in a separate interview. “If it bothers you, don’t say s— you regret.”

Later, when Kemsley won’t let the issue go, following Vanderpump around like a puppy, the SUR owner calls her repentant friend “over dramatic.”

“No, I’m not, I’m being loving, because I love you,” Kemsley says, straddling Vanderpump in an attempt to keep her from leaving.

But Kemsley’s cutesy stunts aren’t making headway with Vanderpump.

“This is really annoying,” she says in a confessional. “If she wants to apologize, that is not the way.”

Extricating herself from under her friend, she leaves with a final dagger to Kemsley’s heart.

“You might love me, you just don’t love me enough,” Vanderpump says, flashing her red-bottoms as she leaves. “That’s the problem.”

Later, at her own birthday party, the Vanderpump Dogs philanthropist makes sure Kemsley is served wine in a champagne glass, poking fun at her previous feud with Mellencamp over stemware.

“That’s so Lisa Vanderpump,” Erika Girardi tells the camera. “Every insult is sheathed in a joke.”

It’s then that Camille Grammer reminds everyone what made her an OG Housewife, giving Kemsley a pink ball gag — a reminder that she opens her mouth too much.

“I was thinking of a muzzle, but the gag is a little sexier,” Grammer says in a confessional. “Hopefully she’ll get the message, which is, ‘Shut your mouth b—.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo