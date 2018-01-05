‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Camille Grammer Refuses to Stop Tanning Despite Skin Cancer Scare

Camille Grammer isn’t letting skin cancer keep her from the beach!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared several shots of her enjoying the sun and sand this week, and when some fans called her out for tanning so soon after treating a skin cancer diagnosis, the 49-year-old clapped back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Boo! 2 Cancer surgeries later and I [too] can post a selfie,” she captioned a “close up and impersonal” bikini shot.

“And to those who question why I’m in the sun after skin cancer, I still want to enjoy the surf and sun,” she continued, pointing out she of course was wearing sunscreen. “Seems crazy [right] but my skin cancer was located where the sun doesn’t shine, go figure. I’m still here!”

She concluded with an inspiring message of perseverance to other people dealing with cancer: “Living life before it’s too late. Don’t give up your fight!!”

The ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer revealed in December that doctors had detected a squamous cell carcinoma on her thanks to “early detection” methods, and had quickly removed the cancerous cells.

This was Grammer’s second cancer battle, had previously been diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013, undergoing a “radical hysterectomy” in October that year. In Jan. 2014, Grammer announced she had completed chemotherapy and radiation.

The former model is back with the other Housewives on the Bravo reality show after starring in the first two seasons.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.