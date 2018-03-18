Brielle Biermann Defends Mom Kim Zolciak Biermann After Fiery ‘RHOA’ Reunion Taping

It's clear that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak Biermann won't be making nice at the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. And while Leakes called the Thursday taping "epic," Kim's daughter Brielle Biermann has a different take on what went down.

"I can't even express the anger I'm feeling right now. It's absolutely disgusting how mean grown women can be. I wish nothing more than for the cast of RHOA to find happiness and peace. They need it more than anyone. I'm sick to my stomach," Brielle tweeted after the reunion taping. "I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end. I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they'd be happy."

"It truly breaks my heart for all that my mom has to go thru," the 21-year-old continued. "There's not another woman on earth who could take being attacked and ganged up on for hours like she did today. There's only 2 reasons people hate u. You're either a threat to them or you have something they don't."

Brielle hasn't appeared on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she did cause drama after filming a video at Leakes' house of what she said were cockroaches in the bathroom and giving it to her mom. After hearing that Leakes was questioning the validity of her past health concerns, Kim sent the video to all of the women attending the cast trip to Barcelona, Spain that she opted out of.

"Also remember there's a reason time and time again my mom has advanced while they have all stayed stagnant. Karma really does her thing, without fail," Brielle added, referring to her family's Bravo spinoff, Don't Be Tardy.

Leakes, 50, had another view of the reunion filming.

"Epic reunion! Kim slowly transformed into boo boo the fool. She was so slanderous and scandalous this season wit a reckless mouth! Now crying wolf! Girl bye wit yo rotten peach," she tweeted on Friday. "I been gained up on at the reunion before (remember when we wore all white) kenya has been gained up on as well and dragged off the couch (no shade) but we had to take it."

"Don't miss Sunday's episode of RHOA because once again, Kim & the one that 'throws the rock and hide her hand' will be in full effect talking all reckless once again!" the Celebrity Apprentice alum added. "This fool thinks she's soooo privileged and can get away with anything! NOT."

In addition to retweeting fans supporting her, Kim, 39, tweeted, "The jealousy was real today on that couch at the reunion."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram / @briellebiermann