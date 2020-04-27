‘The Real World’ Alums: Where Are They Now?

Real World is the longest-running show in MTV‘s history, with 32 seasons showing the lives of young people. Some of the show’s stars went on to find roles in the entertainment industry, while others disappeared into obscurity. Real World launched in 1992 as The Real World. It was inspired by the 1973 PBS series An American Family. The big difference is that Real World cast members start out as strangers before they have to live together for months, with cameras filming them.

During the show’s early years, it was praised for dealing with serious issues, like AIDS, religion, sex, prejudice and substance abuse. But the show went on to become the target of critics who thought it only highlighted misbehavior. The show continues to air on MTV, with the most recent season being set in Seattle. A 33rd season has yet to be announced. While we wait for the next season of the show, here is where 10 Real World contestants are today.

The Miz

Michael Gregory Mizanin, who appeared on 2001’s The Real World: Back to New York and Real World/Road Rules Challenge, is a WWE wrestler better known as The Miz. The 37-year-old is the Intercontinental Champion.

In 2017, The Miz told MTV News he does keep in contact with co-star Coral Smith on Twitter, but does not talk to anyone else form the show. He still sees some of his co-stars from Battle of the Sexes 2, Inferno and Battle of the Seasons. In November, The Miz said he was retiring from The Challenge shows.

“Every day I’m asked, ‘Will you come back and do a Challenge?’ My answer is no,” he told For The Win. “The reason is reunion shows. I love the games, I love the show, I love watching the show. I hate the drama involved with the show. One little hiccup and you’re gonna be exploited for it. Those are the things I don’t miss.”

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung is arguably the most successful former Real World cast members. After appearing on 2004’s The Real World: San Diego and spinoffs, she has become a popular actress. The 34-year-old’s credits include Grown Ups, Dragonball Evolution, The Hangover Part II and Big Hero 6.

Today, Chung stars as Clarice Fong/Blink on Fox’s X-Men series The Gifted. She also plays Mulan on ABC’s Once Upon A Time. She also has a successful fashion blog, What The Chung. In a 2012 interview with MOCHI, Chung insisted that Real World was not responsible for launching her career, although she did learn from the experience.

“You’re engulfed in this world of cameras following you around during the most intimate moments of your life,” Chung said. “It taught me to ignore the cameras and pretend they weren’t there.”

Jacinda Barrett

Jacinda Barrett, who starred on The Real World: London back in 1995, also went on to have a successful movie and television career. Her films include The Human Stain, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Ladder 49, Poseidon and The Last Kiss.

Recently, the Australian actress has focused on TV work. She had a recurring role on Suits in 2012 and 2013. Also in 2013, she played a leading role in ABC’s short-lived series Zero Hour. Barrett also had a recurring role in Fox’s The Following and starred as Diana Rayburn in Netflix’s Bloodline. Barrett is also married to Suits star Gabriel Macht. The couple have two children.

Kyle Brandt

Kyle Brandt starred on The Real World: Chicago in 2001. Two years later, he landed a role on Days of Our Lives, a job that lasted until 2006.

After that, Brandt chose to go in a different direction for his career: sports broadcasting. He became a producer for The Jim Rome Show and later appeared on Rome’s CBS Sports Network Show. In 2016, he joined the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Judd Winick

Judd Winick started his career in the entertainment world on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. Today, he is a successful comics writer, working on Green Arrow and Green Lantern for DC.

Winick is also known for Pedro and Me, an autobiographical book about his friendship with Pedro Zamora, who appeared on The Real World. Zamora helped raise awareness for the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and The Real World aired his commitment ceremony with Sean Sasser. Zamora died in November 1994.

Winick has also written two children’s books, Hilo, The Boy Who Crashed to Earth and Hilo, Saving The Whole Wide World.

Sean Duffy

President Donald Trump is not the first reality star-turned-politician. Sean Duffy, a Republican representing Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House, was on The Real World: Boston in 1997. Duffy served as the District Attorney of Ashland County, Wisconsin, from 2002 to 2010. He was elected to the House during the 2010 mid-term elections. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.

Rachel Campos-Duffy

Rachel Campos-Duffy appeared on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. After college, she appeared on Road Rules: All Stars, where she met her future husband, Real World alum and future U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy. She also had a short stint on The View. Today, the Duffys have eight children. Campos-Duffy is now a Fox News contributor.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was on Real World in 2006. Today, he is still involved with MTV reality shows. He still appears on The Challenge and The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. He also has an acting credit to his name, appearing in 2016’s The Head Thieves. During The Challenge: Vendettas, Devenanzio revealed he is single.

“This is the first Challenge I’ve come on as a single man,” he says. “The Banana has left his bunch. Me and my girlfriend for five years called it quits. So here I am: single and naked as the day I was born.”

David “Puck” Rainey

David “Puck” Rainey was also on The Real World: San Francisco in 1994. His behavior was infamous, and he was evicted from the house thanks to his difficult relationship with the other cast members. His conflicts with Pedro Zamora turned The Real World into a major TV hit.

Rainey ran into legal trouble in 2012, when he was jailed for stalking an unidentified woman. He was released from prison in 2013. As of 2013, he lives in Neenach, California. He told MTV News he was living life “off the grind” with his wife and seven children.

Mallory Snyder

In 2003, Mallory Snyder took part in The Real World: Paris. She became a model after the show ended. Snyder starred in the 2005 and 2006 issues of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue. Snyder does have a Twitter page, but she has not used it since 2012.