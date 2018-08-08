‘Real Housewives of New York’ Alum Aviva Drescher’s Husband Sued Over Credit Card Payment

Real Housewives of New York alum Aviva Drescher’s husband, Reid Drescher, has been sued over an unpaid credit card bill, The Blast reports.

Court documents show that Reid is being sued by Capital One Bank, who claimed that he has allegedly refused to pay a $45,000 bill.

The documents allege that Reid took out a line of credit that was supposed to be paid in monthly installments but has not paid a $45,121.26 bill.

Capital One Bank is suing Reid for the balance, interest and other fees.

Aviva and Reid appeared on Seasons 5 and 6 of the Bravo reality show, and Aviva recently made headlines after she alleged that the show pushed alcohol on its stars.

“When I see some of the drunk scenes, it’s dark,” Aviva told Page Six. “It’s gone from being funny and giddy to being drunk and depressing and it makes me feel sad.”

“There are certain scenes where I’m just cringing for everybody involved.”

The 47-year-old recalled a moment when she claims a producer asked her to take a shot. Aviva noted that she had grown up with an alcoholic mother and had never taken a shot before.

“I told the head producer, ‘I don’t want to do a shot. Can you just fill it with water?’” she said. “And they said no.

“I was so weak and so intimidated by the production team, and I had just gone through all the negotiations of my contract for the second season and those were demoralizing,” she added. “I took the shot. I felt tremendous pressure to do it.”

Bravo’s Andy Cohen responded to the claims on his Instagram story, calling the article “dumb.”

“I mean, this article is so dumb,” he said. “It’s a lot of quotes from Aviva complaining about the show, basically.”

Aviva’s former co-star Bethenny Frankel used Twitter to slam Aviva’s allegations about the show.

“As the person responsible for putting you on RHONY, I take offense to you misrepresenting the truth & saying producers prodded you to drink,” Frankel wrote. “As someone here since day 1 with 13 years of reality TV experience, it is a flat out falsehood.”

A Bravo spokeswoman said, “The franchise follows the women in their real lives. No one is pressured to drink alcohol. If the network, production company or castmates have deemed that someone is putting themselves at risk in their overall lives, we have taken and will continue to take responsible action.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Ostuni