‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Open up About ‘Incredibly Emotional’ Episode of ‘Forever Home’

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott have renovated countless houses over the years, but even the HGTV veterans got worked up filming their new show Property Brothers: Forever Home.

Helping families transform the houses they live in into homes they’ll love forever was an emotional process, Drew told The Canadian Press for City News in a recent interview.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If you have all those sort of memories that are part of a home, it means even more to people than just buying a new place and renovating it,” he explained. “We really wanted to make sure that we’re cherishing all of those moments and those memories that people have in a house but making sure that it’s functioning for them in the way they’ve always needed, or that it looked as beautiful as they’ve always dreamed. There’s definitely a lot of ugly-crying.”

One episode that had the TV personalities in their feelings especially was working on brother JD’s Las Vegas home with fiancée Annalee Belle.

“That was incredibly emotional for us,” Drew admitted. “[JD] is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years. Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it.”

Meeting people where they are with their homes in the new show is a change of pace, Jonathan added, and gives a whole new realm of possibility for people looking to spruce up their spaces.

“One of the biggest things people always said is, ‘Property Brothers is for people who are buying a new house and they want to renovate it. What about all of us who already live in a home, have so many memories, love the home but it’s just not perfect?’” he explained. “That’s who qualifies for Forever Home. It’s more about the heart. We really want to find out why they fell in love with the home initially and we can fix all the other stuff so they fall in love with it again.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Arya Diaz / Getty