‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan to Launch Exclusive Collection With Kohl’s

The Property Brothers are extending their home improvement empire with another retail store. Jonathan and Drew Scott are looking to launch an extension of their Scott Living home decor line at Kohl’s, the HGTV duo announced this week.

The line, which will hit Kohl’s stores in Fall 2019, will feature furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen items and more home decor.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” Jonathan said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” Drew added.

Last year, the 40-year-old twins released a furniture line at Lowe’s and updated their QVC products. Thus far in 2018, they’ve launched mattress designs with Restonic Beds and even opened an Amazon store with Scott Living home furnishings.

“When people suggest we like to ‘dream big’…they’re absolutely right,” Jonathan told PEOPLE in February. “We’re really listening to our consumer and delivering on what we believe is important. Family, fun, style and a commitment to quality.”

In addition to their home improvement lines, the brothers also took their franchise to the children’s book world with their project Builder Brothers: Big Plans. In the original storybook, which features illustrations from Kim Smith, is a tale of two brothers who design a two-story doghouse for dogs Gracie and Stewie. Unfortunately, some mean grown-ups want to stop them, so the kids get creative to build the special doggy home.

“Knowing how much kids love to make and build things, we decided to write a picture book that would help inspire them to dream big and to dare to try,” Drew said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“It’s exactly the kind of story we would have loved to read growing up,” Jonathan added. “It’s all about trying to do what seems impossible and succeeding in all sorts of unexpected way.”

Published by Harper Collins, it’s the pair’s first children’s book. In 2016, they released a renovations guide called Dream House. They followed that up in September with the memoir It Takes Two, which landed on The New York Times‘ bestseller list.

Although the two brothers don’t have children, Drew may be reading his and his brother’s book to one of his own someday in the future, as he recently said he and wife Linda Phan plan to “eventually” start a family.

“We actually would love to have twins,” Drew said. “We will have kids, [but there’s] no screaming rush. Two of her sisters have kids, so we already have [six] nieces and nephews.”

“We will, eventually,” he added.

Drew and Phan married in an intimate Italian destination wedding in May.