Peta Murgatroyd ‘Wouldn’t Say No’ to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Comeback

Is Peta Murgatroyd considering a comeback to Dancing With the Stars?

The fan-favorite pro dancer hasn’t appeared on the ABC series since season 24, just months after she gave birth to her and pro dancer husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy‘s 21-month-old son, Shai. Since then, neither Murgatroyd nor Chmerkovskiy have competed on the show due to its high demand that would likely take them away from time with their son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But Murgatroyd said she’s not totally closed off to the idea of returning to DWTS some day. “I wouldn’t say no to it,” she told Us Weekly of a potential comeback.

“It just has to do with scheduling and making sure I have enough time for Shai because the show is very demanding,” she explained. “It just has to be the right time.”

She said that a return to the long-running dance competition show, which she has won twice, is “up in the air right now.”

“I want to, I just need to make sure everything suits his needs, suits [Shai’s] schedule. As I said, I want to,” she explained.

But that’s not to say the new mom isn’t enjoying every aspect of motherhood; she told Us Weekly that she’s “obsessed” with Shai.

“I am obsessed with my son. I can’t wait to see his face in the morning; I make sure I’m up as soon as I hear him make a noise.”

Murgatroyd, 32, and Chmerkovskiy, 38, aren’t finished expanding their family just yet. “I would love to have another one,” Murgatroyd said, revealing that she and Chmerkovskiy are “talking” about adding more children to their brood.

As for when they’re going to make it happen, Murgatroyd told PEOPLE last month that it could be in the not-so-distant future. “I don’t know when that’s gonna happen with our schedules, but probably in six months’ time,” she said. “I don’t want to leave it too late.”

The mom also opened up about the difficulties of raising a child in the public eye, telling the magazine that “Mommy shaming is huge today.”

“The other day on Instagram, [commenters] were saying I looked too skinny, but I’ve actually put on 8 pounds,” she said. “You’re too skinny or you’re too fat. You can’t win.”

After she was criticized online for returning to DWTS so soon after Shai was born, she said she learned how to tune out the haters. “I read [the comments] but it doesn’t really affect me anymore because I know that I’m a very hands-on mom,” Murgatroyd said. “I know that I’m always there for him and it was five hours out of my day that I didn’t see him.”