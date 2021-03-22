'Pawn Stars' Recruits WWE Legend for Upcoming Episode

✖

Pawn Stars is returning with new episodes, and WWE Hall of Famer will be making an appearance. The show's Instagram page revealed a trailer for the new episodes, and Mick Foley is seen at the shop. In the trailer, Foleyhas a mask that his character Mankind wore with a signature. Foley said in the video that's his signature as he's apparently looking to see how much it's worth.

"The countdown to new [Pawn Stars] episodes begins in 5...4...3...2...1, " the caption in the Instgram post states. "Watch as actor [Dennis Quaid] and WWE Hall of Famer [Mick Foley] stop by with some insane items up for grabs. It all starts next Monday, March 22 only on The HISTORY Channel!" Foley is one of the legendary figures in professional wrestling, so it's likely that mask is going to be worth a lot of money. In the meantime, the former WWE Champion has been working to get other legends in the WWE Hall of Fame. He recently published a long article about why Lex Luger should be honored by WWE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawn Stars (@pawnstars)

"The magnitude of his star power necessitates his inclusion, and I will argue the sooner, the better," Foley wrote. "He’s had some tough times, both emotionally and physically. Decades of heavy lifting, the physical trauma of playing college and professional football, and year after year traveling the world and bumping in the ring took their toll on Luger’s in the most severe of ways. In November 2007, a nerve impingement in his neck left Luger with no feeling in his arms or legs for weeks on end. Thankfully, he regained much of his range of motion, but he no longer looks like the 'Total Package' of old. But to see the Luger of today is to see a kind and humble man, devoted to God, full of positivity, and grateful for his fans."

Foley, 55, made his pro wrestling debut in 1983. He joined WCW in 1991 was there for three years before heading to Japan in 1995 and then WWE in 1996. Foley was there for five years before returning in 2003 and also spent time in Ring of Honor. He then worked at TNA (now Impact) from 2008-2011 before returning to WWE for good. Foley is a three-time WWE Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.