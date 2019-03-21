Nikki Bella Spotted Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Artem Chigvintsev’s Home

Nikki Bella was spotted leaving Artem Chigvintsev‘s home on Tuesday morning, fueling speculation that the the former Dancing With the Stars partners are now dating.

The Blast reports that Bella left Chigvintsev’s home in Escondido, California on Mar. 5 wearing a black jumpsuit and holding a red coat over her arm while the pro dancer was in a plaid shirt and carrying a backpack and a coffee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A recent report claimed that Bella and Chigvintsev’s relationship is “moving forward” after the duo was spotted at Wally’s in Beverly Hills last week.

Witnesses told TMZ that the former partners drank wine and shared a meat and cheese board, and that “the date went on for hours…lots of flirting.” A source said that Bella and Chigvintsev have been spending a fair amount of time together recently and that Bella is “really into” the pro and wants their relationship to turn serious.

In early January, it was reported that Bella and Chigvintsev were dating, with a source telling Us Weekly that the two have been seeing each other “for a while.” They were spotted at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California over Christmas weekend and Chigvinstev recently joined Bella for a flirty on lunch on the athlete’s reality show, Total Bellas.

During an interview Access Live, Bella said that she’s not in the market for a full-fledged relationship.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

“I moved to L.A., so it was natural,” she added of reconnecting with Chigvinstev. “Artem had asked me to the farmers market so I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then paparazzi kind of killed it and I was like, ‘OK I’m out of here.’”

She echoed that statement while speaking to Us Weekly on Feb. 20.

“I’m dating, having fun,” she said. “[Artem] is one of the people that I like to have fun with. He’s a good friend.”

Bella and Chigvintsev originally met when Bella appeared on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars while she was still engaged to ex-fiancé John Cena. The two had notable chemistry, though Bella noted in a recent episode of Total Bellas that chemistry doesn’t always indicate a romantic relationship.

“Chemistry is not just romantic,” she told her sister, Brie Bella. “I have amazing chemistry with people in the ring, people don’t call me a lesbian.”

“You don’t think the media’s gonna blow it out of proportion and make up all this B.S.?” Brie asked, to which Nikki replied, “I just think that’s crazy.”

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston