NeNe Leakes Faces Consequences After Making Crude Comments

NeNe Leakes might have apologized for making a rape joke during a recent stand-up performance on October 9, but it still cost her a gig. She was fired from the Xscape reunion tour Thursday.

On October 7, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star told a female heckler during the “Girls Nite Out for Laughs” comedy show in Oakland that she hoped the woman’s Uber driver would rape her. Leakes issued an apology on Facebook two days later.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens up About That Infamous ‘Real Housewives’ Wig-Pulling Fight

“I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend,” Leakes wrote. “Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so. As a woman and someone who has survived abuse, I regret the words that I used. I made a mistake and I should have known better. I hope people accept my deepest and sincerest apologies. I am sorry.”

A few days later, the ’90s R&B group Xscape, which includes fellow RHOA star Kandi Burruss, told Entertainment Tonight that Leakes was fired from their reunion tour.

“Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend NeNe Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which NeNe has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period,” the group said.

“As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at ‘The Great Xscape Tour,’ ” the statement continued.

More: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Hires High-Powered Lawyer After NeNe Leakes Calls Her ‘Racist’

After being fired, Leakes took to Instagram, where she told her fans during a live stream she had a “breakdown.”

“A lot of people know me as NeNe who’s laughing and talking. A lot of people don’t know me as NeNe who, you know, would have a breakdown — a moment,” Leakes said in the live stream, reports E! News.

She told her fans she was doing OK though and thanked them for their support.

“I never imagined ever ever ever stepping on stage and somebody screaming out ‘Go kill yourself’ to me,” Leakes said. “It literally took me somewhere else. I have apologized. I have let it go.”