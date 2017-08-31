NBC Reveals Its Plans for ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

NBC entertainment chief, Bob Greenblatt announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday that the peacock network will not be bringing back Celebrity Apprentice for another season.

Greenblatt told reporters at The Wrap, that they don't have "any plans for it at the moment," saying, "I don't think you'll see it anytime soon."

He goes on to add that they have literally "put it on the shelf," telling the press, "I don't think we have any plans to bring it back."

The news comes just five months after Arnold Schwarzenegger served as the hit series' host when it was revived this past spring, later sharing he would not be coming back for another season.

In March, the former California governor told Empire magazine he "learned a lot" about the experience and "had a great time, but under the circumstances," didn't want to pursue it any further.

Noting that the show's reception this time around was due to the fact that former reality star turned leader of the free world, Donald Trump, was to blame for his role in the NBC show, Schwarzenegger wanted nothing more to do with it.

"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it … and had a bad taste and I don't want to participate as a spectator or as a sponsor or in any other way support the show," he said. "It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division."

The president took to Twitter shortly after to refute the actor's remarks, writing, "Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show."

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

You should think about hiring a new joke writer and a fact checker. https://t.co/SvAjuPdHfa — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 4, 2017

Schwarzenegger quipped about Trump hiring a fact checker and responded a month later with a 40-second video, advocating to "Make America Great Again."

"Oh, Donald, the ratings are in and you got swamped. Wow. Now you're in the thirties? But what do you expect?" he said. "I mean when you take away after-school programs for children and Meals on Wheels for the poor people, that's not what you call 'making America great again.' Come on! I mean, who is advising you?"

The Apprentice made its debut in 2004, while Celebrity Apprentice premiered in 2008.