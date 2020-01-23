‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ Doctor Takes on Case of Nudist With Funky Feet in Exclusive Preview

Dr. Brad Schaeffer has his work cut out for him as he treats the “potato chip” toes of a nudist whose body is regularly on full display. Ahead of Thursday’s all-new episode of TLC’s My Feet Are Killing Me, Dr. Brad sees just what kind of funky feet are in his caseload for the day in a PopCulture.com exclusive clip.

For Robert Shearn III, a nudist of 20 years, getting his feet fixed is more urgent now than ever, as he has to look at them more than someone walking around in shoes all day.

“I wanna get my feet fixed for me because I have to see them every day,” he explains in the preview of Thursday’s episode. “I started noticing my feet problems last year. Toenail fungus. My big toe, the nail has fell off a couple times. I’m embarrassed about it. There’s something that’s gotta be done.”

Meeting each other for the first time, Dr. Brad is a little surprised to hear his patient is a nude beach enthusiast, asking, “A nudist, OK, alright. You just walk around free as a bird?”

“Free as a bird,” Shearn confirms, explaining of his reason for the visit, “I don’t wanna have to hide my feet in the sand every time I go to the nude beach.”

“Your feet have to match your mind and body, right?” Dr. Brad adds. “That’s where I come in. What we’ll do right now is I’ll remove your shoes, and we’ll just take a look.”

Getting a close-up of Shearn’s feet for the first time, it’s clear there needs to be a little extra care going into his foot routine, with Dr. Brad explaining just what’s ahead for their treatment plan.

“A little more love for the nails,” he says. “They’re a little yellow, they’re brittle, all right? So they’re kind of falling off and flaking off in certain spots.”

“The worst is definitely the big toenail on his left foot,” he adds to the camera. “It’s very crusty, it’s kinda bubbly and brittle. Almost like potato chips.”

Will Shearn be able to get his feet ready for the nude beach?

My Feet Are Killing Me airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

