‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Who Quit Show Starts Go Fund Me for Weight Loss Surgery

Schenee Murry, a former My 600-lb. Life star who quit the series after gaining more weight instead of losing, is now using a GoFundMe page to raise money for her weight loss surgery.

The 28-year-old Murry joined the TLC reality show when she hit 665 lbs. and appeared on the April 4 episode.

“My weight is ruining my life,” she said on the show, notes PEOPLE. “I feel like it’s suffocating me. I feel like a burden to [her husband Freddy], I feel like a burden to my family, I feel like a burden to everyone in my life.”

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan told Murry she needed to follow a 1,200-calorie-a-day diet just to qualify for weight loss surgery. She was told she would “easily lose 30 lbs. in one month” and told her to seek psychotherapy to help address her past traumas. However, after four months of weigh-ins, she gained 47 lbs. and never went to therapy.

Nowzaradan told Murry she was still “eating whatever you want whenever you want” and warned her that she might not make it to 30 years old. Even after the warning, she did not change her diet and “failed to lose a single pound on her own,” according to the doctor.

Murry quit the show and is now hoping to raise money through GoFundMe for her weight loss surgery. She insists that her story was distorted due to “heavy editing” and her real story was not told on My 600-lb. Life.

“I would like the opportunity for my true story to be told so that the misconceptions about me can be addressed. There were several inaccuracies that were shown that put me and my husband in a bad light,” Murry wrote. “There was only a passing acknowledgment of my health issues, my relationship with my family and my emotional issues.”

After a week, the GoFundMe page has only raised $75 of her $50,000 goal, and $50 of that came from one donor.

According to Newsweek, Murry said she did not have a strong relationship with her father and was molested by a cousin when she was five years old.

“All I remember is my mom took me to the doctor ’cause I couldn’t use the bathroom,” Schenee said on the show. “It was hurting really bad—and that’s when she found out. Inside, I feel terrible. But I just hid all my feelings. I started sneaking food right after that incident. Food made me feel better. It made me feel happy.”

