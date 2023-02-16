MTV Reality Star Connor Smith Wanted on Felony Charges

Former MTV reality star Connor Smith is wanted by police in Illinois after he allegedly arranged for a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl. Smith, 32, drove to meet the girl earlier this month, but she was an undercover detective, the Lake County, Illinois sheriff's office said in a Feb. 14 statement. The former Are You The One? star was previously arrested in December 2021 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met online.

Smith allegedly spent "several weeks" communicating with an undercover detective he thought was a 15-year-old girl, police said. Smith allegedly sent the detective "sexually explicit images and videos" of himself during the conversations. The former reality star made arrangements to meet the "girl" for a sexual encounter on Feb. 9, police said.

On that day, Smith drove to meet the girl. Instead, he found detectives waiting for him. He managed to escape and fled in his car. On Feb. 10, Lake County sheriff's detectives obtained a nationwide arrest warrant for Smith on charges of traveling to meet a minor; grooming; and disseminating harmful material. All three are felonies. A judge set a bond on the warrant for $1 million.

According to police, Smith "indicated" he would surrender himself but has not done so. "If you see Smith, do not approach him, please contact the local law enforcement jurisdiction where you see him," the police said.

Smith was arrested in December 2021 for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. He allegedly held the victim against her will in July 2021. He was charged with rape, sexual battery, and two counts of criminal confinement. Court documents showed that Smith allegedly forced the girl to perform a sexual act on him when she got into his vehicle. He also allegedly took her to a hotel room, where he raped her, the victim told police. The alleged assault and rape happened in Lake County, Indiana, and Smith was arrested in Cook County, Illinois.

Smith starred in Are You The One? Season 3, which aired back in 2015, notes PEOPLE. He and the other contestants have to find their "perfect match," as set by producers, to win $1 million. Smith found his match, but he and the other contestant split after the show.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.