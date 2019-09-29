Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals 35-Pound Weight Loss After Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino dropped a staggering 36 pounds during his time in prison, he revealed on Instagram. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star just finished eight months behind bars for tax evasion, but his latest post shows that he found a good use for all that time alone.

Sorrentino posed in the gym in his latest Instagram post, giving fans their best look yet at his post-prison physique. The reality star is noticeably thinner than when he went in, and more muscular in the upper body as well. The 37-year-old wore a tight black tank top and gray sweatpants in the photos, which seemed to be taken in a high-end fitness center.

“This is what it looks like when you turn a negative Situation into a Positive Situation,” he wrote, adding his new hashtag “clap back season,” as well as a flex emoji and a flame emoji.

Sorrentino’s fans went wild for the photos, praising him for making use of his time behind bars. They flooded the comments with heart-eyes emojis and compliments, telling his wife that she is a lucky woman.

Still, his in a cell did not dull Sorrentino’s desires for the more decadent side of life. The reality star was released from prison on Sept. 12, and celebrated with a big pizza part, according to a statement published by Page Six.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” he said at the time. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback, and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Since his release, Sorrentino has flooded Instagram with photos, promos for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and teasers for his future work. He also gave an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he detailed his fitness regimen while incarcerated.

“I had to continually challenge myself, whether it was in the gym and/or diet,” he said. “I worked out between two to three times per day.”

According to Sorrentino, he woke up and got his first workout in at 7 a.m. on most days in prison. He then practiced intermittent fasting, holding off his first meal to stress his metabolism and induce fat loss. He told reporters that the focus on fitness allowed him to stay positive and gave him something to focus on to pass the time. More than that, however, he wanted to “do something to make my future self proud.”

Sorrentino will be back soon on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.