‘Married at First Sight’ Star Arrested for Breaking Into Ex’s Home

Matthew Gwynne is in a heap of trouble. WKRN reports that the Married At First Sight alum was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 6 for domestic vandalism. Per an arrest affidavit obtained by local news, Gwynne got into an argument at a party with a woman he was in an on-again-off-again relationship with. He reportedly told her he was going to go to her house, which she shot down. She told him to go back to his home instead.

Gwynne left the party and police say the victim received a message from her home security company notifying her of an entry alarm going off in her home. She returned the following day to discover that her home had been broken into. She says there was significant damage to her door frame. Though none of her belongings were missing, all of Gwynne’s items were taken. That led the woman to suspect Gwynne has been to her home in spite of her requesting that he did not.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She checked her doorbell security video and it was confirmed that Gwynne had been at her home. The woman gave police the video footage, proving he was at her home, and set off the alarm. Gwynne was booked and charged with vandalism in Nashville, TN. He was released on Monday, Nov 8 after posting his $2,500 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

Gwynne is an international basketball star who appeared on Season 9 of the popular Lifetime reality series. He was matched with teacher, Amber Bowles. Initially, the pair hit it off. But throughout the arranged marriage experiment, Gwynne toyed with Bowles. He would disappear for days at a time, not answer phone calls, and began skipping out on filming.

Bowles confronted Gwynne on Decision Day regarding rumors around town in Charlotte, NC that he was unfaithful. She even said her co-workers alleged they’d seen Gwynne out with other women. She opted to end the marriage but had a difficult time getting the divorce as she said Gwynne dragged his feet in the process.

During the reunion special, Gwynne alleged that he was never attracted to Bowles, despite him being intimate with her on numerous occasions. After their split, Bowles spoke of Gwynne’s distorted personality.

“I genuinely think he is [a narcissist],” she said during an Instagram live, adding that she believes he had “some mental health issues.” “He really thought a lot of himself, even though his view of himself – to me – was really distorted,” she continued, saying he was “super entitled.”