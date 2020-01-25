‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Family Isn’t Buying Her Instagram Shout-Out, Thinks It’s for Money

“Mama June” Shannon returned to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo for the first time since June and reaching out to her estranged family. Sources close to her family said they are not taking the bait though, and believe that the photo is just an attempt to get the public on her side. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star has been in a legal and financial quagmire since she and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested on drug charges in March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune) on Jan 23, 2020 at 11:55am PST

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” Shannon’s Instagram statement read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Family sources told TMZ on Friday they think the post is a “ploy to deceive the public” and claim the selfie in the post is two years old. They believe Shannon is trying to get some positive press so she can start posting Instagram advertisements and she is in desperate need of cash.

The family said Shannon has only reached out to them once in recent months, after hearing a family member suffered a heart attack. Since then, she has ignored check-in calls from her children. They are still open to welcoming Shannon back if she breaks up with Doak though.

Shannon and Doak were arrested outside a gas station in Alabama in March 2019. Shannon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, while Doak was charged with suspicion of domestic violence/harassment and felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. They pleaded not guilty in October.

In December, Shannon and Doak reportedly “trashed” a Georgia hotel room, causing up to $1,000 in damage. TMZ reported they were not arrested at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, there has been evidence Shannon is having money trouble. Last week, TMZ obtained photos of Shannon visiting a pawn shop in Stockbridge, Georgia and pocketing $1,500. Witnesses said it appeared she sold a diamond ring, similar to a wedding or engagement ring. It’s not clear if the ring was an engagement ring from Doak or the wedding ring she received from ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

In August 2019, she reportedly traded her Hampton, Georgia home for an RV, selling the home for $100,000.

Shannon’s daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, received legal guardianship of her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 14, after their mother’s arrest. Shannon has two other daughters, Anna, 25, and Jessica, 23.

Photo credit: Getty Images