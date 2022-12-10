Major 'Teen Mom' Alum Says She's Turned Down Multiple Filming Requests

There's some drama between the Teen Mom stars. Or, at least according to Twitter. Apparently, some comments were made about Jenelle Evans by Bar Smith. Smith is the husband of MTV star Ashley Jones, who viewers met during the spinoff Young and Pregnant. Jones and Smith have since transitioned over to the Teen Mom 2 cast. In one Tweet, Evans wanted to know why Smith even brought her up. "Question why is @BarikiSmithMTV all up in my personal life all the time? Bro, this is why no one likes you. Focus on yourself and YOUR family," she asked. But fans were confused, as a Reddit conversation showed one fan noting Smith didn't say anything about Evans and wondered if Evans was conjuring up drama to keep her name in the press.

As it turns out, fans say Evans may have misconstrued a Tweet of Smith mentioning her. One fan explained that Smith responded on a Teen Mom fan page's screenshot post of Evan's husband David saying, potentially mentioning something about Kailyn Lowry being pregnant. From what we can gather, Smith's comment mentioned David being married to Evans, but was in no way talking directly about Evans.

This is why the past 3 times MTV have asked me to film recently I’ve said no. I’m not dealing with this HS BS 24/7. They can continue their drama but I’m out 💯🎉 #Independent — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 9, 2022

On Dec. 9, Evans took to Twitter again to give her own take on what's been happening, and she says it's her choice that she's not been on the show because of the drama. "This is why the past 3 times MTV have asked me to film recently, I've said no. I'm not dealing with this HS BS 24/7. They can continue their drama but I'm out #Independent," she wrote.

Evans and her husband have been controversial figures for some time now. In 2019, Evans was fired from the show Evans was fired from after David allegedly shot and killed her dog for biting their 2-year-old daughter in the face. She told Us Weekly that she had mixed feelings over the network's decision.

"I was a little bit shocked, but I saw it coming," she told the outlet. "It's shocking still, but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV. This is a new chapter for me and my family," she added. "I will continue to try what's best for me and my family."