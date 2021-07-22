'Love Island' USA: What Isaiah Wants Viewers to Know About His Time in the Villa (Exclusive)

✖

Isaiah Harmison's time in the Love Island villa may have been short-lived, but he certainly left his mark. While he was in a bit of a love triangle with Cashay Proudfoot and Aimee Flores, he was not chosen to be in a couple during Tuesday night's re-coupling. As a result, he was sent home. Following his time on Love Island, Isaiah spoke with PopCulture.com and shared a side of himself viewers didn't get to see.

Isaiah wasn't too shocked that he ended up being dumped from the Island on Tuesday's episode. He even said that he "had a sense of peace" about the situation before it all went down. "I think that the biggest thing I didn't want to do was to fake anything just to stay on the show," he explained. "I didn't want to be inauthentic by any means. And, so, I had a lot of good conversations before the recoupling and just let the girls know that ... regardless of any decision they made and that they deserve to find love and they deserve to have the best experience they can have possible."

Even though Isaiah left things on good terms with Cashay and Aimee, he did find himself in a bit of a dramatic situation earlier in the season. Several of the women accused him of saying the same things to each of them (Cashay, Aimee, and Roxy Ahmed, specifically). As for Isaiah's take on the situation, he's not entirely sure how it got to such an extreme point. He also called this kind of misunderstanding the "most annoying part about being in there."

"Just because if I do something wrong or if I have a bad intention, I'll admit to it and I'll grow from it. But, that wasn't a moment where I did anything wrong," Isaiah said. "I was just having a Love Island experience in the sense of really trying to keep my mind open and figure out who I really, really liked. I also was trying to open my mind in a sense of not shutting people off and not being so picky just because of my typical type am I able to pass or a personality trait that I like or dislike. I was trying to not shut all those things out and just to open my mind and be open to any sort of person and grow within the villa."

Isaiah went on to say that because of this relationship, viewers may not have been able to get to know who he is outside of the romantic connections. But, not only did the drama play a part but the nature of Love Island itself also affected how he acted on the show. "I think that a big thing is that I'm a very extroverted person and fun and lively person," he shared. "I think that the environment made me a little bit more introverted. [...] I'm definitely the life of the party kind of guy; like to have fun and all that stuff. I'm not always so serious."

Despite not finding romance in Love Island, Isaiah added that he's definitely aiming to be in a committed relationship, which is why he tried his hand at the show in the first place. "But at the same time, I really, really, really care to be in a relationship," he said. "You know, I don't want to force anything. But I care to be in a genuine relationship and I want to love someone. And I think that because of those rumors, it might have skewed people's perception of me."

Love Island airs Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. ET, and Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are currently streaming on Paramount+.