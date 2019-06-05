‘Love Island’ Alum Mike Thalassitis’ Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis’ death has been ruled a suicide, according to multiple reports.

The 2017 contestant on the British reality dating show was found dead on March 16 near his home in North London. He was 26.

The BBC reports that the North London Coroner’s Court concluded on Wednesday that Thalassitis’ cause of death was suicide, noting that he left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end.”

One of the officers on the scene reportedly said she found a notebook containing a “sort of combination of a diary and letters and positive thoughts” including “a number of notes that had been addressed to his family” towards the end of the notebook.

Toxicology results detected cocaine, alcohol and antidepressants in his system at the time of his death, according to the BBC.

The Guardian reports that Thalassitis’ Love Island co-star and friend, Montana Brown was present at the inquest on Wednesday and said it was “important to let his memory live on.”

“I think it’s important when someone dies in this way that you don’t give up on the memory,” she said. “I think a lot of people are scared to talk about it, but it is important to let his memory live on.”

“I have definitely changed the way that I live my life and I urge others to do the same,” she continued.

His parents, brother and other family members were also present, paying tribute in a statement to their “wonderful son and brother.”

Before he competed on Love Island, Thalassitis was a semi-professional soccer player in England. After Love Island, he appeared on the British reality show Celebs Go Dating. During his time on reality TV, he gained the affectionate nickname “Muggy Mike” from fans.

According to The Mirror, Thalassitis’ death comes two months after his best friend, Danny Cutts, suddenly died on Christmas Eve. His grandmother, who Thalassitis was living with full-time and taking care of, also died recently.

Love Island, currently in its fifth season, is a pop culture phenomenon in the U.K. Monday’s season premiere included a tribute to the late star.

Thalassitis is the second cast member to die by suicide, following the June 2018 death of Sophie Gradon, who appeared on the show in 2016.

The show’s production company, ITV, released new guidelines in May to promote contestants’ wellbeing, saying its producers would maintain regular contact with contestants for 14 months after broadcast and that contestants will also be offered “training on dealing with social media” and “advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.”

A U.S. version of the show is set to premiere in July on CBS.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).