‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Injury on Tour

Theresa Caputo is recovering after a nasty injury she sustained on tour required her to undergo extensive surgery.

The Long Island Medium star revealed on Monday’s episode of the TLC show that while she was on tour, a rogue wave tore her anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, as well as injured her meniscus.

“So I’m coming home from tour, everything went great — except on thing,” she said. “I tore my ACL. I was going to Hawaii to do two live shows and I was knocked over by a wave and I tore my ACL. I also tore my MCL and also did damage to my meniscus. The bottom line is, my knee’s a mess and I gotta go under the knife.”

In addition to having to undergo surgery in July, Caputo knew she would have to go through extensive plastic surgery, and would be unable to do much — including drive — for months. It was especially tough, she added, now that she is separated from her longtime husband and partner Larry Caputo.

“As far as I know, the surgery is the easy part, the rehab is the hard part,” she explained. “It is a little weird not having Larry around, but thank God I had family to support me.”

Keeping her positive attitude through her first major surgery was tough, but Theresa kept her signature spunk all the way through to the surgical suite, even wondering in the recovery room how her signature big hair made it through the process.

“Huge sigh of relief. Thank God the surgery is over with, everything is great,” she said. “I survived.”

She even did a reading from the recovery room of one of her surgical nurses whose uncle had passed away 15 years prior of lung cancer.

“Listen you gave me a pain medication, I did a reading,” she joked.

Later, her parents had to step up helping her do everything from getting to recovery to going to the bathroom. Theresa added that she “didn’t expect” Larry to come help her in recovery due to their separation, so the assistance of her friends and family was especially important.

In December, the couple announced they were ending their marriage of nearly three decades.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Long Island Medium airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Extra