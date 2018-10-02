‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo Faces Ex Husband Larry for First Time Since Split

In a sneak peek into the new season of Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo comes face-to-face with her ex-husband, Larry Caputo, for the first time since the couple announced their separation.

“We separated about a year ago and so I haven’t physically seen Larry in, like, nine months,” she said in the clip.

The two sit down at a restaurant to talk when Caputo admits seeing his ex is harder than what he expected. “It’s not easy,” he said. “After 30-plus years, how do you not have emotions?”

Caputo said that she’s had to adjust to life on her own as well, especially after she underwent a surgery for a torn ACL. “This was the first major surgery that I’ve ever had. It was weird waking up and Larry not being there,” she said. “But this is our new life.”

When she had the surgery in July, she kept up appearances on social media, sharing a cheerful Instagram post when she was able to remove her knee brace.

“UNLOCKED! beyond excited,” she wrote.

She also shared a set of photos from her surgery day with a cheery caption. “All done! Before and after knee surgery feeling not so bad,” she wrote.

Caputo and Larry announced their separation in December 2017 after 28 years of marriage. They share two adult children, Larry Jr. and Victoria.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time.

A few months later, Caputo officially filed for divorce on April 16. At the time, she was living in New York while Larry lived on the other side of the country in Los Angeles. She told Extra that they were taking their relationship and the possibility of a reconciliation “day by day.”

“Right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York. We’re just taking it day by day,” she said, adding that living on her own “is an adjustment, but I’m doing OK.”

More recently, Larry announced that he was in a new relationship.

“I have moved on,” he told TMZ. “I’m fortunate enough to say that I have met someone special. But I”ll just leave it for that now.”

Elsewhere in the sneak peek for the upcoming 13th season of Long Island Medium were snippets of conversations Theresa was having with her clients, many of whom will be celebrities, she told Extra earlier this year. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Etheridge, James Patrick, Jillian Michaels and Cake Boss Buddy Valastro will all make appearances trying to connect to lost loved ones.

Long Island Medium returns for season 13 on Monday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.