Twitter Responds to ‘Long Island Medium’ Theresa Caputo’s Split From Longtime Husband

Long Island Medium‘s Theresa Caputo didn’t see her split from husband Larry Caputo coming, and neither did fans.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The 51-year-old reality personality has been candid about their issues in the eighth season of the hit TLC series, which is currently on air.

“Since the last season of ‘Long Island Medium,’ Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ “

Fans of the show wondered the same given Caputo’s profession as a medium.

My mom: “oh my god! The Long Island medium is getting a divorce.” My dad: “I wonder if she saw that coming.” 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Haley Jarmain (@HJarmain) December 4, 2017

If she’s psychic she should’ve foreseen her relationship getting into trouble ! #LongIslandMedium — Larry T Basher (@LarryTBasher) November 25, 2017

As others pointed out, though, channeling spirits is inherently different than predicting the future.

Another fan posed the question: did Caputo get insight from a spirit?

The long island medium is getting a divorce and i think were all wondering the same thing… did a ghost tell her to leave him? — lanasvaJenna (@Jennabrady_) December 3, 2017

Others put Caputo’s talent aside and expressed their sadness over the dismantled relationship.

I’m so sad Theresa Caputo and her husband are getting a divorce 😩😣 I feel like I know them personally #LongIslandMedium — _brown_sugaaa 🇱🇷 (@_brown_sugaaaa) December 3, 2017

The Long Island medium and her husband are splitting up. Love doesn’t exist — lilsxmmy (@lilsxmmy) December 4, 2017

Long Island Medium‘s final episode of season eight airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.