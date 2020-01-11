‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Thanks Fans for Kind Words in ‘Dark and Mean’ Social Media

Tori Roloff is thanking her 1.2 million followers on social media for being a source of positivity and encouragement in her life as the Little People, Big World star admits social media can be a “really dark and mean space” without a strong support system. A little over a month after welcoming daughter Lilah into her family with husband Zach and 2-year-old son Jackson, the TLC personality took to Instagram with a new photo of her baby girl and a heartfelt message to her followers.

“I just wanted to jump on here and tell y’all how much I love you guys,” she wrote. “There are days that social media can be a really dark and mean space but then there are other days (like today) where you all know how to make it positive.”

Revealing she gets a ton of “nice messages and comments” every day, Roloff wanted to let everyone know that not only does she read them, they “encourage me to be better and I strive to bring light to the dark with this social media thing.”

Roloff went on to address her unusual platform of being on reality television, writing, “I really believe I’ve been given a gift with the amount of people I’m able to reach on a daily basis. It’s still crazy to me that I have over a million followers and that people care at all about me and my family.”

“I’m such a ‘normal’ woman who was just kind of put in the spotlight by my family,” she continued. “I have done my best over the last ten years to be positive. To share my life authentically and truthfully. To be a role model to as many people as I can. I want to look back on all of this and be proud of what I’ve left behind on social media for myself and my kids.”

And despite even the bad days on social media, Roloff promised to allow others to follow along with her “as long as this place brings me joy.”

Photo credit: TLC