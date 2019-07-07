‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Gets Candid Over ‘Harder’ Pregnancy

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is speaking out about her latest pregnancy. The reality television star opened up about her pregnancy and body insecurities Saturday, along with a photo of herself from a recent visit to San Francisco.

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” Roloff admitted in the beginning f her lengthy caption. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

While Roloff has said in the past she is excited to grow her family with Zach Roloff, whom she already shares 2-year-old son Jackson, she admitted “hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

She ended the post, writing: “But for all those women out there-pregnant or not- you need to hear this just like I do: you’re beautiful, you’re strong, and dang it love yourself no matter what. I know someone besides just me needs to hear that today. So excuse me while I go try my best to live out these words and continue growing a freaking human being.”

The emotional post got massive response from fans and friends, including Audrey Roloff who wrote in the comments section with a positive message for Roloff.

“You are so beautiful and strong sister, love you so much and grateful for your honesty here and desire to make people feel less alone [prayer hands emoji] LOVE YOU!” she wrote.

“Sweetie, dont let things like that get to you..every pregnancy can be different …enjoy this wonderful time in your life..you and zach are amazing and beautiful people . you both are a blessing to so many people ..and baby J is absolutely adorable!!” one fan commented.

Roloff and Zach announced the news they were expecting their second child together in May. The baby is due in November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” the couple wrote at the time. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”