‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff’s Fiancee Injured in Serious Car Crash

Isabel Rock is recovering after suffering minor injuries in a serious car crash.

The 22-year-old fiancée of Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff revealed on Instagram Monday that she ended up in a ditch after being clipped by another car that same day.

“Today I got in my third car accident,” she captioned a photo of her and Jacob standing in front of a red VW van. “Somebody pulled out to turn and went into the furthest lane instead of the lane closest to them. Of course, I tried my best to avoid them but they hit my driver door anyway and threw me into the ditch.”

“I am okay, a little sore; my car is not, but my little car potentially saved my life. My entire door ended up coming off and the car is likely totaled,” she added.

Looking at the events of the day, Rock said, “it’s really hard not to wonder why these things happen to you in the moment,” but that she has been trying to see the silver lining in what could have been a fatal encounter.

“Part of my growth is trying to find the lesson in everything,” she said. “Jacob and I came home early from the beach this morning and every time we make it safely anywhere in Ruby I am grateful. An accident in a [VW] Westfalia is a lot sketchier to imagine, seeing as they have no front.”

Rock added that she’s thankful she “was alone in my car, that I didn’t have Jacob with me, or Moose with me like I usually do.”

“I am grateful that the other person was okay. I am grateful that I’ve walked away from all my car accidents without anything more than a concussion and sore muscles,” she continued. “I am grateful that it happened close to home so that both my dad and Jacob could be at my side within minutes of the accident.”

She concluded with a half-joking message, saying, “Counting my blessings today. Also kind of convinced the universe doesn’t want me to drive anymore because the odds are stacked against me now ha.”

Rock and Roloff got engaged during a romantic trip to Iceland over the 2017 holiday season and revealed this September that they planned to tie the knot officially on Sept. 7, 2019.

Photo credit: Instagram/Isabel Rock