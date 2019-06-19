‘Little People, Big World’ Mom Amy Roloff Says She Saw Messages, Photos Exchanged Between Matt and Caryn Before Split

Amy Roloff had concrete proof that things were off in her marriage to husband Matt Roloff. The Little People, Big World star wrote in her new book, A Little Me, that she found text messages and photos between husband Matt and their farm manager, Caryn Chandler.

As their reality show grew in popularity, Roloff wrote that Matt was “spending more and more time at the tavern he often frequented in the evenings after filming and working on the farm.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although she didn’t mention Chandler by name in the jaw-dropping chapter, she wrote that she realized Matt was spending more time with her.

“Then it dawned on me. Matt and our farm manager, who had been working for us a number of years by then, seemed to have more than just a working relationship or friendship,” she wrote, as reported by Radar Online.

“I saw messages, pictures, and other things that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people. I was devastated,” she said.

She wrote that she kept her feelings inside for “several years” to keep her family together, but that as a result, her marriage imploded. “Because I didn’t say anything, my emotions and attitude came out in other unhealthy ways,” she recalled. “I took it out on Matt on camera sometimes instead of talking to him off camera, and that wasn’t right. I cried a lot over those next several years. I didn’t have a plan, and I didn’t know what to do.”

“I was scared and ashamed anything remotely like this could be happening. Was Matt really interested in someone else right in front of me? Why would he even go there when we were still married? I kept quiet over the years. I didn’t even think about divorce; I didn’t want it to be an option. I’ve never felt so alone, hurt, and betrayed in my life.”

She continued, saying that Matt exhibited odd behavior toward the end of their marriage, such as leaving a family trip to Memphis, Tennessee abruptly and then returning several days later, saying they needed to go home if they had any chance of saving their marriage. When she decided to stay on the vacation with the kids and production team, as she was contractually obliged, Matt took off again.

The couple eventually separated just before Thanksgiving 2013, although fans didn’t learn of the separation until March 2014. They filed divorce papers in 2015 and it was finalized in 2016.

A year later, Matt and Chandler went public with their romance, and in 2018 Chandler stopped working at Roloff Farm.

Roloff has also grown serious with her boyfriend, realtor Chris Marek, and they even double-date with Matt and Chandler from time to time, prompting fans to assume that things have gotten better between the two exes.