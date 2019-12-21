Lindsie Chrisley Won’t Spend Christmas With Her Family, Plots Getaway With Husband Amid Legal Drama

✖

Lindsie Chrisley is spending her Christmas in an idyllic treehouse vacation, far from her family and their legal drama. Chrisley has been embroiled in her father's various court cases and lawsuits this year, and she does not intend to let them spoil her holiday. She and her husband are going on vacation.

Chrisley's Christmas getaway is somewhere out in the South Carolina forest, according to a report by TMZ. The outlet obtained photos of the breathtaking scene — a beautiful vacation home built into the lofty trees with the help of stilts, and strung together with rope bridges.

The house reportedly costs $395 per night, and she will be moving in for her stay on Christmas Eve. The only person going with her is her husband, Will, and they will apparently be celebrating with their son and nearby family.

The house is complete with a fireplace, a heated outdoor shower and a covered patio, which is lit with adorable string lights this time of year. The bedroom has four rows of windows from floor to ceiling, and there is no fear of being seen, as they look out over about 40 acres of secluded wilderness.

Chrisley is reportedly looking forward to the quiet, as well as the quaint lifestyle. Sources said she is particularly excited to make a big Christmas breakfast. After that, they will go to a relative's house nearby, where they will open presents and have Christmas dinner.

All in all, it sounds like a pleasant getaway for Chrisley, who has been dealing with some serious legal and personal drama this year. After her father, Todd was accused of a massive tax fraud scandal, he accused Chrisley — who does not communicate with the family or participate in their reality show — of having an extramarital affair with an employee of the Georgia State Department of Revenue and of conspiring to have him sent to prison under false pretenses.

In response, Chrisley accused her father of extorting and blackmailing her, including the use of nude photos and a sex tape of hers that Todd allegedly threatened to leak. Chrisley discussed all these allegations on Dr. Phil back in October.

"I said, 'But while we're on the topic of lies, let's talk about the social media stuff that I've endured over the past two years from you and your two minion children," she said. "And that's when I got the warning that Chase had incriminating evidence against me, nude photos and had obtained this tape for $5,000. At that point, the conversation was over for me, and my attorney advised me to file the police report."