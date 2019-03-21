Kylie Jenner Reveals When Daughter Stormi Will Appear on ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will have to wait quite a while before seeing Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi on their screens.

In an interview with Interview Germany this month, Jenner was asked if she would ever subject her daughter to reality television, to which the 21-year-old replied, “I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself.”

Kylie and sister Kendall Jenner both grew up from a young age on television, while Stormi’s cousins Mason, Penelope, Reign, North and Saint have all made appearances on KUWTK alongside moms Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, 2018 after keeping the pregnancy private both on television and in the press.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child,” she explained of her decision to have a baby at 20 to the outlet.

“She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she added.

While rumors have been circulating that Kylie and her rapper beau have plans to add to their brood in the near future, she shut down speculation publicly in the same interview, explaining, “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.”

The two may be waiting at least until things cool down in their personal lives after Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods was accused of betraying her older sister Khloé Kardashian by hooking up with her now-ex Tristan Thompson.

While Woods has denied anything more than a rebuffed kiss went down during an interview on Red Table Talk, she did reportedly move out of Kylie’s house, and the reality personality is searching for a new group of friends to replace her.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source added of the makeup mogul. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner