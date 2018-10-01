Kim Kardashian Details Heated Fight With Kanye West Over Instagram on ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t like any normal couple, so it only makes sense that their fights aren’t like any normal disagreement.

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian complained about her husband’s attitude when it comes to her social media to sister Kourtney.

The rapper apparently got heated after telling his wife to post a series of six Polaroid photos he had taken of her, nude sans for a fur coat, in a motel. Instead of following his wishes to a T, Kardashian ended up posting five and a shot of her at the beach.

“He wanted them to all match up and be all from the motel,” she told Kourtney. “That’s what the f—ing fight was. And I was like, ‘I like the beach one.’ He was like, ‘No, you don’t see the vision.’”

She continued, “I was like, ‘I can’t sit here and organize my Instagram with you! Who cares?’” telling Kourtney that she was sick of him being so controlling on her social media. “No one will tell me what to post,” she declared.

While the couple was fine the next day, Kim said she was still “annoyed” at the argument.

“Our fights are really stupid, and lately we’ve been having a lot,” she told the cameras, theorizing that West might be feeling like their three children are the ones getting all of his wife’s attention. “I think so many husbands start feeling neglected when you just start having kids and all of their attention gets taken away.”

Later, she was frustrated when the inane fights continues, telling sister Khloé that he had gotten worked up when she prioritized spending time with their son over him. The fight ended up taking form as an argument over bandage colors, which Kardashian thought was crazy from a grown man.

“When you have three kids it’s kind of a wild household, so I wish he would understand I’m tired,” she told the cameras.

Khloé responded to her sister, “Sometimes men still want to be treated as the first baby,” adding later to the cameras, “Your husband still wants you to take care of him. And I’m sure that with three kids you’re tired at the end of the day,” but encouraged her to treat her husband with care.

And maybe West can get his own Band-Aid too!

