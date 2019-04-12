Kristin Cavallari Reveals Husband Jay Cutler Unclogged Her Milk Ducts by ‘Sucking Harder Than He’s Ever Sucked’

It’s like Kristin Cavallari has it all figured out: she’s a bombshell, a business owner, a mother and she has a husband who’s willing to unclog her milk ducts. What more could a girl ask for?

In the teaser of the latest episode of Very Cavallari, the former MTV star confessed that her hubby and former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler unclogged her milk ducts by “sucking harder than he’s ever sucked before.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had like, major clogged ducts,” she confessed to her friends over a boozy dinner on vacation. “Jay had to get them out for me, sucking harder than he’s ever sucked.”

“And you know what? Saved my life,” she added in her confessional.

The best part? Cutler didn’t seem fazed one bit.

Cavallari is a pretty open person when it comes to her relationship with Cutler, so while this may be a raw statement, it’s nothing short of Cavallari fashion.

According to health websites, clogged ducts happen when a woman who is breastfeeding hasn’t pumped or drained their milk, so it can build up and plug the duct.

Cutler isn’t the only husband coming to his wife’s rescue though. Actor Dax Shepard had to do the same thing for his wife, Good Place star, Kristen Bell.

In an episode of Bell’s web series “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell” she opened up about Shepard having to nurse her boob after developing a case of mastitis — which is painful inflammation of the mammary gland, usually due to a bacterial infection.

“So I said to my husband, ‘I’m going to need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you can just go ahead and nurse,’” she said. “He had the cup next to him. He was pulling and spitting into this cup and I’ve never been more in love in my life.”

While both Bell and Cavallari have amazing husbands to do this for them, Cavallari did open up about how she and Cutler have been going through a rough patch.

When one of her friends praised the former Laguna Beach star for her relationship with Cutler, she quickly shot it down admitting to having issues in their marriage.

“Jay has been great, yes,” the 32-year-old admitted. “From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great but actually, like, they’re not, and that sucks.”

Her friends were almost as shocked to hear this like they were when she admitted he sucked on her boob harder than ever before, but this was a little different.

“That’s the thing about marriage, it’s ups and downs,” she explained. “Right now we’re in a low but in two months we could be up here again and that’s how we’ve always been our whole relationship. It just is what it is.”

Very Cavallari airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on E!.