Kristin Cavallari Shows off Curves in Sultry Instagram Photo

Kristin Cavallari showed off her curves and ample bosom in her latest Instagram post.

The Hills alum took to the social media platform Thursday to promote a piece from her Uncommon James jewelry collection, while also flaunting her toned body in a small white crop top and tight-fitted, black ripped jeans.

“Fighter. The new [Uncommon James] bull necklace. She represents strength in the daintiest UJ way… she’s up and 4 other new piece,” she added pointing followers to the link to the store on her bio.

The necklace rested on her chest, but can be seen more clearly on the Uncommon James website, available for purchase for $62.

“In honor of our Nashville roots, here’s to country strong,” the description for the Fighter necklace reads.

Cavallari is also preparing for her highly-anticipated return to reality television on E!’s Very Cavallari.

“We just moved to Nashville full-time,” the 31-year-old said in the show’s first look. Over the course of the show, she’ll be reportedly joined by Cutler, her husband of five years.

While the duo is happily married, Cavallari promises that “of course” there will be drama and “hookups.”

“I started building this lifestyle brand. I have the craziest staff. Of course there is going to be drama. Of course there is going to be hookups,” she said.

In a hint of the drama to come, one of her staff members can be heard saying, “WWKD: What would Kristin do?” to which Cavallari replies, “And not what would Kristin do when she was 23.”

Very Cavallari will premiere Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

As for a possible The Hills reunion? Cavallari has said she’s open to it, but the conversations hit a snag after Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag reportedly pulled out.

The couple is allegedly in another contract and therefore not allowed to film a reunion for the series at the moment.

The reality star and her husband Jay Cutler are facing some big changes in their personal lives, The Tennessean reports, as the couple just listed their mansion in Nashville up for sale.

The beautiful Mediterranean-style 19,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom home in the Bancroft community of Nashville is listed for $7.9 million.

The newspaper reports the couple is not moving away from the Middle Tennessee city, there are just relocating within city limits.

“This house has a lot to offer,” he said. “We have a lot of memories in that house and we will miss it. We got married and had three children since we have owned that house, so it’s been a huge part of our life and hopefully someone will enjoy it as much as we have.”