Kourtney Kardashian Opens up About Meeting Boyfriend Younes Bendjima the Night Before Kim Was Robbed

On this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about how she first met 24-year-old Younes Bendjima.

The 38-year-old said at first she thought the model “hated” her, but once she confronted him, the pair got along. She also said that their first date was the same night her sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed in Paris.

“You met him in Paris when you were with Kim for fashion week?” Khloé asked Kourtney on the episode.

“Yeah, we like walked into a bar and Stephanie [Sheppard] was across from me and she kept going, ‘This guy’s cute over here,’ ” Kourtney said.

“And you picked him up?” Khloé asked.

“He was friends with our friends,” Kourtney said. “He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk. Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.’ “

“You like when he’s aggressive,” Khloé joked.

“Yeah,” Kourtney said, adding, “And then when we walked into that club was when we went to the bathroom and got the phone call about Kim. So then the party was over. And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,’ and he like had to translate everything.”

As previously reported, Kim Kardashian was tied up, gagged and robbed by five individuals dressed as police officers while in France for Paris Fashion Week last fall.

Later on Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kourtney said that she’s tired of worrying about ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s partying antics, despite him being the father of their three shared children.

“The energy I put into him, I need to put into my kids and I need to distance myself. And just say, you know what, you as a 34-year-old father of three, you’ve got to know what to do at this point,” she said.

Meanwhile, Disick revealed on the same episode that he’d be open to having another child with Kourtney.

“[We would] probably do it artificially just so it’s not weird,” he said to friend Malika Haqq.

Kourtney didn’t shut him down, but said “there’s no need to plan for unknown situations.”