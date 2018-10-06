Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Fan Accusing of Her ‘Never’ Working

On Friday, Kardashian shared a gallery of photos from her day at a pool, writing, “Sometimes you need a day away.” She followed that up with another photo of herself at the pool with her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

“But sis you never work [laughing my a— off],” the troll replied in the comments section for the first photo.

Kardashian was not happy, lashing out with a long comment that caught the attention of the Instagram, Comments by Celebs.

“Let me respond to you with all the time I have… oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my 3 amazing children,” Kardashian replied. “God bless you and your worry about me.” She tacked on a smiley face emoji at the end.

Like her younger sisters, Kardashian has also gone into business herself with several ventures. In January, she started working on a beauty line and submitted legal documents to own the business name “Kourt,” Vogue reported at the time. She filed for the application under her company name 2Die4Kourt.

Kardashian, 39, is also raising her three children from her relationship with Scott Disick — Mason, 8; Reign, 3; and Penelope, 6. She is also reportedly dating 20-year-old Grown-ish actor Luka Sabbat, despite their age difference. The two reportedly met through Jenner.

“Kourtney thinks he’s really interesting and loves that he is so creative and artistic… They’ve been spending a lot of alone time together,” a source told E! News earlier this week.

“They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic,” a source told E! News in September. “Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants.”

Sabbat spoke with Us Weekly this week, but refused to give a straight answer when asked about his relationship with Kardashian.

“It’s all public. It doesn’t even matter. There’s no such thing as privacy in 2018,” Sabbat said, later adding about his dating life, “I don’t even know. It’s my life. People read stuff.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs on E! Network Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The show is now in its 15th season.

