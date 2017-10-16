Kim Zolciak-Biermann Opens up About That Infamous ‘Real Housewives’ Wig-Pulling Fight

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is dishing on the infamous fight that went down on Real Housewives of Atlanta in season two and says she would have reacted to the situation differently if it happened today.

In the third episode of the second season of the Bravo series – titled "Unbeweavable" – Zolciak met up with co-stars Sheree Whitfield and NeNe Leakes. The scene took a nasty turn and resulted in the three of them out on the streets of Atlanta in a full-on fight in which they pulled one another's wigs and screaming at each other. Most interestingly, the incident went down right in front of Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael.

"I was meeting with somebody [about] these, like, e-cigarettes," Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight. "And he was with Michael Lohan. [We were] at a restaurant before, [and] I was trying to quit smoking back then -- 10 years ago -- and so they were showing me these e-cigarettes."

"They were not a [big] thing [back then]," she continued. "They were all flavored and whatever, and so they went and dropped me off at the filming … I've never seen [Michael] again, or spoken to him."

Whitfield and Leakes both ganged up on Zolciak in the fight and Lohan was prompted to step in the fight and help her escape.

"I would hope any man would step in there when you have any argument happening with women," Zolciak said.

Thinking back on the fight, the mother of six calls the moment "lighthearted" and even laughed about the confessional interviews the three of them did at the time.

"That hair's a mess," Zolciak said. "I really should've had a makeup artist. We all should have … Two seasons we did our own. A mess! And that wig, honey. I swear it didn't look like that in person. Look at my eyebrows! They're black lines. Why did I think that was cute?"

Earlier this year, Zolciak revealed that she was returning to RHOA. She is currently filming and says that she and Whitfield haven't had any issues like the wig-pulling fight.

"I often wonder, like, 'Are you OK?'" she said. "But at the end of the day, Sheree and I, that's the only issue we ever had. And it was kind of building and building, 'cause we were kinda kept apart during, for a good couple weeks during that situation right there. So, NeNe was kinda fueling it and it's just whatever. So, people are like, how are you so close after that? But I mean, that was really -- you saw me in her face, it was kind of a dual situation."

"Going back … I thought it would be a lot more positive," she continued. "I've grown and I would assume that everybody else would grow. And life is too short, you know? ... I just look at life like, you know, I mean, a little bit different than I did then."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on Nov. 5.