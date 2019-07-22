Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Clash Over Daughters’ Birthday Party in Latest ‘KUWTK’ Season 17 Preview

A new clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 17 reveals that even planning a birthday party for the sisters’ children can be a tense moment. The scene shows sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian clashing over a plan to hold a joint party for North West and Penelope Disick.

The scene takes place at Kourtney’s home, where Kim and Khloe Kardashian are surprised to find an elaborate container with candy on Kourtney’s coffee table.

“Oh my God, call the police, there is candy in here!” Kim shouts, with sarcasm dripping from each word.

While Khloe and Kim start eating some of the candy, Kourtney slides into a lecture about the dangers of eating sugary candy.

“You guys fill yourselves up with biggest, number one cause of aging,” Kourtney told her younger sisters.

“Don’t you just feel it, when you eat that, that is sucks the life and usefulness out of your skin? After I eat a piece of candy, I swear I feel like I have two drink two bottles of water.”

This segued into an argument over having candy at North and Penelope’s birthday party. Kourtney said they do not really need candy, but Kim reminded her the theme of the party is Candyland! How can they have a Candyland party without candy?

“There’s candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals!” Kourtney yelled.

“It’s a Candyland-themed party! It’s not f– Gluten-Free Land over here,” Kim later told her sister.

Eventually, the two decided to drop the idea of a joint party to mark North’s sixth and Penelope’s seventh birthdays, notes Entertainment Tonight. This allowed Kim to have the rainbow-colored Candyland theme party she wanted for North’s bash.

North’s party included over-the-top decor that turned Kim’s home into a real-life Candyland gameboard, complete with a rainbow-colored path through the backyard and a Mr. Softee truck to provide the kids with treats. Kim also served a multi-layered cake with layers for every color of the rainbow and candies embedded in the frosting.

Although the party happened back in June 2019, fans will not be able to see the footage of how everything turned out until later this fall when Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns on E! Network.

In the meantime, fans can still follow what is going on with the Kardashians on social media. On July 9, Kourtney celebrated Penelope’s seventh birthday with a new photo of the mother-daughter duo together.

“I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she’s 7,” Kourtney wrote. “She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love.”