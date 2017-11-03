Kim Kardashian West Opens up About That Aaliyah Costume

It’s been three days since Halloween, but Kim Kardashian‘s Aaliyah costume is still attracting attention.

The late 1990s R&B singer was just one of four real-life music legends the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dressed as in the days before Halloween.

Kardashian released a new video on her app about the Aaliyah costume, which was a bejeweled bra, crystal choker and black pants, similar to the singer’s outfit in her “Try Again” video.

PEOPLE reports that Kardashian apologized to those offended by the costume.

“Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok,” one Twitter user wrote after Kardashian showed off the costume on Oct. 28.

“When I was deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween this year, I had a lot of ideas that I narrowed down to musical icons and my second costume was Aaliyah,” Kardashian wrote on her website.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend,” she continued. “I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone.”

Kardashian added, “When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”

Kardashian also dressed as Cher, Madonna and Selena Quintanilla in the days before and during Halloween.

Aaliyah was killed in a plane crash in 2001. She was 22 years old.

Photo: Kim Kardashian/YouTube