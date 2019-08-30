Kim Kardashian Teases Something Special for September and It’s Giving Fans Kanye Vibes

Something is coming out on Sept. 27, but what exactly it will be is a mystery. Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Thursday to tease something, and many believe it is rapper Kanye West‘s new album. If that’s the case, the new album is likely called Jesus Is King and features 12 tracks.

Kardashian posted a photo of the possible track list laid out on her table. The 12 titles listed are “Clade,” “Garden,” “Selah,” “God Is,” “Baptized,” “Sierra Canyon,” “Hands On,” “Wake the Dead,” “Water,” “Through the Valley,” “Sunday” and “Sweet Jesus.”

If these are tracks, they seem to be in line with West’s ongoing Sunday Service performances. He was arranging these for their famous friends at first, but he performed the Sunday Service to the largest crowd yet at Coachella, when at least 50,000 festival-goers joined him on Easter Sunday. During that performance, West also performed a track called “Water,” which is listed on the track list.

Last weekend, West took the Sunday Service format to Dayton, Ohio, where he joined comedian Dave Chapelle for an unannounced surprise three weeks after a mass shooting there.

In an interview with ELLE earlier this year, Kardashian described the Sunday Service and the importance of church in West’s life.

“…It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband. It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in—Jesus—and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience,” she said.

Kardashian added that all faiths are welcome to the Sunday Service events.

“Absolutely! Kourtney’s best friends comes all the time and they’re Muslim. All my Jewish friends came on Sunday; they loved it. Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir, and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” Kardashian told the magazine.

While Kardashian did not confirm if the list was the name of tracks for a West album, but many believe it is.

The new album will be the follow-up to West’s previous solo album, Ye, which was released in June 2018, a few days before his collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost.

The follow-up to Ye was expected to be Yandhi, which was supposed to be out in September 2018 at one point and include the hit “I Love It” with Lil Pump. West even went on Saturday Night Live to promote it and released a look at the album cover.

In November 2018, West confirmed Yandhi was delayed and has never set a new release date for it.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding,” West wrote at the time.

