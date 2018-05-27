Kim Kardashian Slams Rapper for Accusing Kanye West of ‘Abandoning’ Chicago

Kim Kardashian West clapped back at rapper Rhymefest after he accused Kanye West of “abandoning” Chicago on Twitter Saturday.

The feud started Saturday morning, when Che “Rhymefest” Smith jumped into a feud between Drake and Pusha T by calling out West, with whom Smith co-founded Donda’s House, a charity named after West’s late mother to help troubled youth in Chicago.

“I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse,” Smith tweeted.

In another tweet, Smith added, “@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was ‘f– the youth of Chicago.’”

West has yet to respond, but his wife jumped in, telling Smith he is complaining because he does not have the funds to keep the foundation running.

“U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s,” Kardashian wrote. “@RHYMEFEST You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation.”

“I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats,” she continued. “You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye.”

Kardashian then vowed to take Donda’s House from him and “let my children run it the way it should be run!”

A couple of hours later, Smith came back with his own long statement, asking Kardashian how she could criticize a foundation she has never worked for. He invited her to come to an audition for young people the foundation is hosting Friday.

“How can you criticize an organization that you’ve never physically been to or that you’ve never even talked to the executive director or any of the team,” Smith wrote. “And lastly, I actually new and was mentored by Dr. Donda West personally, and have met with and spoke to hundreds of her students and mentees who not only support the work that we are doing in Chicago, but compel it.”

In conclusion, Smith wrote, “You and your team know how to get in contact with me, and we are awaiting your decision, because our community will be ok, regardless.”

Smith’s back-and-forth with Kardashian came after Donda’s House also issued a statement on West’s support for President Donald Trump.

“While we cannot and do not speak for Kanye West and his views, we can and will speak up for the youth that we serve,” the foundation’s statement reads, reports Rolling Stone. “We ask that those who feel hurt, angered by or frustrated with Kanye West not penalize or throw away their support, respect and advocacy for us.”

The foundation’s team asked people not to forget about the work they do, and not to let it be overshadowed by West’s politics.

“We ask that as you boycott and protest Kanye West, that you not forget that we are a non-profit organization that like other non-profits needs donations, corporate support and volunteers,” the statement continues. “We do not want your rejection of Kanye West, to be a rejection of Dr. Donda West and the thousands of lives she impacted including her own son.”

The foundation’s big project is attempting to turn West’s childhood home into a recording studio and museum. The foundation claims it has been “unable to secure the financial support” from West needed for it.