Kim Kardashian Slams Kourtney's 'Degrading' Treatment of Her Staff

Kim Kardashian wasn't a fan of how sister Kourtney Kardashian treated one of her staff members during the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, confronting Kourtney over an altercation the Poosh founder had with Kim's nanny during a recent family trip. "She said that she felt so degraded by you," Kim told her sister. "And you just started yelling at her. And you said, 'Keep your voice down.'"

Kourtney responded by saying that the nanny was "lying" and told Kim that she was asked by her 6-year-old son, Reign, to confront the nanny after he claimed that the nanny said he would "go to jail" if he talked in the car. Kourtney's disagreement with the nanny took place in a restaurant, and Kim opined that it "should've been in private," explaining that the nanny wished Kourtney had discussed the situation with her on-on-one. Kourtney replied that there was "not even one percent that I yelled," adding, "She's the one who raised her voice, which is why I said, 'Lower your voice.'"

Kim reminded Kourtney that the mom of three has a "reputation of degrading" her staff. The KKW Beauty founder also commented that she prefers to keep her staff with her "for a long time," appearing to reference a previous incident when Kourtney's nanny quit after her daughter, Penelope, scratched the nanny in the face. Kourtney retorted to Kim that she will "never allow this nanny around her kids again," to which Kim replied, "Kourtney, you can’t even keep a nanny."

Kourtney ended the conversation by telling her sister to "shut the f— up,'" adding, "Honestly, the way you’re talking is wild. You keep projecting all your bulls— onto me." In a confessional, she said that Kim was "throwing out jabs and random lies about her staff" to "deliberately hurt her feelings" and that she thinks it’s "f—ed up" that her own sister would "use s— against her" in this way.

"That’s the stuff that makes me question, like, why would you treat your family like that?" she said. "It’s so f—ed up. Like, you want to, like, portray me in a way that’s not even true. It’s just bizarre. I can’t be around that energy right now."

Later in the episode, Khloe Kardashian came up with the idea for a family negativity jar for her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner, to put money into whenever they said something negative about another family member. "Kourtney made a point saying, like, 'Every time I walk in here, it’s negative. People are like, 'What are you wearing? What did you do to your hair?'" Khloé explained. "There’s nothing wrong with a little family attitude adjustment. We should want to change the narrative and be happy and have positive things to say about each other."