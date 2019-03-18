Kim Kardashian Reveals Photo of Face Covered in Psoriasis in ‘Morning’ Selfie

Kim Kardashian has suffered from psoriasis for years, but the reality star has recently become increasingly vocal about the condition, posting several selfies in which she’s in the midst of a flare-up.

Her latest came on Sunday, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posting a shot of herself lying in bed wit a makeup-free face, on which a series of small red patches were visible.

“Morning psoriasis,” she wrote.

In February, Kardashian shared three different pictures of her skin condition, first posting a selfie in which she had brown paste on her face over her psoriasis patches.

“Psoriasis is the s—s,” she wrote with a laughing emoji before clarifying in her next photo that the past was herbal ointment.

She also shared a photo of her legs in the middle of a flare-up, writing, “Sexy.”

Back in 2016, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about her psoriasis in a now-deleted tweet.

“I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible. I don’t really even try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it’s my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it?” she wrote. “I’m always hoping for a cure, of course, but in the meantime, I’m just learning to accept it as part of who I am.”

Fans have been praising the mom of three for being open about her psoriasis, with many people sharing that her willingness to talk about the subject has made them feel better about their own struggle with the condition.

The fact that Kim Kardashian just posted a video on her snap of her psoriasis all over her face makes me feel less disgusting about my psoriasis. — Courtney Chaves 🌻 (@courtneychaves) March 12, 2019

“I actually really appreciate that Kim Kardashian talks about her psoriasis so publicly it makes me feel loads better about it,” another fan wrote.

Also on Sunday, Kardashian rang in brother Rob Kardashian‘s birthday by posting a number of throwback clips of the father of one from KUWTK on her Story. The family later celebrated with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash, which Kim documented on Instagram.

In a post wishing Rob a Happy Birthday, Kim wrote, “Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie! I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up. My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Angela Weiss